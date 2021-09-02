Vieri believes Inter have become Scudetto favorites following Ronaldo’s departure

Following the return of Massimiliano Allegri earlier this summer, the mood amongst Juventus supporters had certainly lifted. Moreover, the downsize witnessed throughout the off-season at Inter – with the departures of Antonio Conte, Romelu Lakaku and Achraf Hakimi – painted a rosy picture for the Bianconeri, who became the Scudetto favorites for the majority of the observers.

Nonetheless, a horrific start to the season coupled with Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure has drawn some uncertainty on the Old Lady’s current campaign.

Former Inter, Milan and Juventus striker, Cristian Vieri, believed that the Bianconeri were the favorites to reclaim their lost Scudetto crown. However, the loss of the Portuguese star prompted him to change his mind.

“Before Ronaldo left, I said that Juventus are stronger than Inter, especially in attack. Now I put the Nerazzurri in front. Cristiano’s 25-30 goals are gone, and now someone else will have to score the goals he scored,” said the retired striker in an interview with la Gazzetta dello Sport (via ilBianconero).

“I don’t think Kean will be able to score so many, but I think it’s right to give him a whole championship before judging him.”

Vieri responded to the notion that claims that the other Juventus players will now give more to the team following Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United, sharing his own personal experience after the departure of the Portuguese’s namesake.

“When Ronaldo the Phenomenon left Inter, it’s not that I gave more, but I just couldn’t have done more than what I had already did before.

“The players won’t necessarily play better now, and we saw it in the first two games. But we shouldn’t judge them based on football in August. Let’s talk about it after 5 or 6 matches.”