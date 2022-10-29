Vieri criticises Allegri but says Juventus should not sack him until next summer

Former Serie A star, Christian Vieri, has not enjoyed watching Juventus this season and is also not impressed by the comments of Max Allegri after they drop points.

However, he believes the gaffer should be given more time at the club until at least the end of this season.

Allegri could have been sacked by now if he is being judged by his team’s results, but the club has given him more time on the job.

The gaffer is usually very positive in his interviews and Bobo says he doesn’t take his words seriously.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“When he talks I don’t listen to him anymore, he never says that he plays badly, but he always finds other things like that they gave away 3 goals, but that’s not the truth. Between the round trip he never had the game in hand, he’s not angry with anyone. Despite this, I’m not sending him away. At the end of the year the managers will talk to each other and decide what to do. I’m sorry when a coach leaves.”

Juve FC Says

Vieri is one of the finest strikers we have had in Serie A and he is experienced enough to know when things are going bad.

Juve has been poor and that is clear for everyone to see, but changing the manager now might worsen matters.

Allegri knows his team better and his players could return to form before the term ends.