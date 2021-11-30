Vieri explains why Juventus got rid of Sarri in his own special way

At the end of Max Allegri’s first tenure at the club, some voices were beginning to feel that Juventus need a change in the air.

The Livorno native was never concerned in entertaining the crowds, and playing an exciting brand of football was never a part of the Bianconeri DNA anyway.

And yet, the management went for the unconventional choice, appointing Maurizio Sarri in the summer of 2019.

Nevertheless, the former Napoli and Chelsea boss didn’t prove to be a good fit at the club, and despite adding another Scudetto title to the club’s trophy cabinet, the hierarchy decided to part ways with him following the Champions League elimination at the hands of Lyon.

Former Inter, Juventus and Italy striker Cristian Vieri is now considered to be amongst the most popular personalities on screen for fans of Italian football thanks to his own show called “Bobo TV”.

The former number 9 tried to explain in his own way why exactly Sarri’s tactics didn’t work in Turin.

“Why didn’t Sarri succeed at Juventus? Because he broke d*** from morning to night, repeating the same patterns. I can also say it in a different way, but it’s more expressive this way,” said Vieri as reported by ilBianconero.

Vieri pretty much sums up the whole Sarri experiment with his vulgar yet funny expression.

The current Lazio manager was adamant on practicing on the same training patterns over and over again, and the players weren’t interested in following suit.

And yet, things continue to go from bad to worse following his sacking in August 2020, with Andrea Pirlo and the returning Allegri overseeing the club’s terrifying regression.