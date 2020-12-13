Vieri gives verdict on title race and says Dybala is a problem for Juventus

Christian Vieri has said that Milan and Inter Milan are not the only teams competing with Juventus for the Italian league title this season.

AC Milan is top of the league table, while Antonio Conte’s Inter had challenged the Bianconeri for the title last season.

But Vieri thinks that Napoli and Atalanta are also a threat to Juve’s quest to win the league title for the tenth consecutive time.

Vieri told La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia: “I’d also add Napoli, Lazio and maybe Atalanta.”

The 47-year-old also spoke about Juventus and said that Paulo Dybala has become a problem that the club needs to solve.

The former Italian international hailed Alvaro Morata for how he has developed his game over the years and how he has now become a key man for Juve.

He said of Morata: “I’ve been following him for years. He used to be a classic goal-scorer, who played mostly inside the area. Now he plays with the team, he keeps the ball possession, he knows when to pass it and when to attack. He’s improved a lot and the reason is simple, he made experience around Europe.”

On Dybala not playing, he said: “It’s a problem of our friend [Andrea] Pirlo, he has to deal with it,” Vieri replied.

“If Juventus chose Pirlo, it means they trust him and his ideas, now he has to pass them onto his team.”