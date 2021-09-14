Vieri has his say on Juventus and it is not too positive

Former Inter Milan striker, Christian Vieri says Juventus simply has to play better than they did against Napoli.

The Bianconeri have made a winless start to this season after three league games.

Their fans had been expecting a more positive start to the season considering that Massimiliano Allegri is back and they started the campaign with favourable fixtures against Udinese and Empoli before the Napoli game.

Their first match ended in a 2-2 draw at Udinese while their second match ended in a shock 1-0 home loss to Empoli.

Napoli beat them 2-1 after the international break and they head into their match against Malmo in the Champions League needing a win.

Vieri admits you can always lose or win matches, but he insists Juventus aren’t playing as good as they should at the moment.

He claims that you have to give a little extra when you are playing for a club like Juve and that is why there is a lot of pressure when you’re on the team.

He told BoboTV as quoted by Football Italia: “Juve must play better. Period. You can win or lose, it’s part of the game, but they must play better.

“In Naples you can’t play these games. They must win and play good football. And this doesn’t mean being Barcelona or Ajax….

“In teams like Juve you have to give something more, that’s why the shirts are heavy.”