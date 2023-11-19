Former Inter Milan striker Christian Vieri insists that Max Allegri prioritises results over style of play, and that’s acceptable because there are various ways to achieve success as a club.

Juventus doesn’t adopt the most attractive style of football under Max Allegri, as the Bianconeri manager tends to favour a more defensive approach to matches.

This differs from the approaches of teams like Inter Milan and Atalanta, which seem to incorporate more flair into their game.

However, all three teams manage to secure positive results, with Juventus currently holding the second position on the league table, indicating that they are on the right track.

After the international break, Juventus and Inter will face each other in the first Derby d’Italia of the season, showcasing a clash between defence and attack.

Juventus emerged victorious in both league games against Inter last season and will be eager to replicate that success this term, a crucial factor in their pursuit of the league title.

Ahead of the game, Vieri said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“These are the numbers, but the points earned are also numbers.

“Surely, European clubs rely on a different style, like Inter. You always play to win, attack and create goal-scoring opportunities.

“Like it or not, Allegri likes results over clear-cut chances, but they still have four strong strikers and perhaps, they’ll buy more. If Juventus buy somebody, it will be a strong player to win titles.”

Juve FC Says

Inter and Juve are not the same team, and we have been more successful than the Nerazzurri for a reason.

Max Allegri deserves credit for sticking to his style of play despite the pressure to change and become a more attacking coach.