Christian Vieri has previewed Juventus’ upcoming game against Lazio in the Coppa Italia semi-final return leg and believes the tie is still open.

Juve is currently struggling with their confidence and cannot be trusted to put together a winning streak.

In their last competitive fixture, they narrowly avoided defeat against Cagliari, managing only a 2-2 draw. Additionally, they have already suffered a defeat to Lazio earlier this year.

Although Lazio faces a difficult task in overturning a two-goal deficit, Vieri believes they are capable of doing so, and insists that the tie is far from decided.

Ahead of the match, the former striker said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Qualification is not closed. Lazio is a good team, Juve is not going through a very good moment. If Lazio scores a goal in the first half hour anything can happen, Lazio have to play it out without a doubt. For me, Juventus must always fight for the scudetto. Little chemistry between Allegri and Chiesa, you can’t deny it.”

Juve FC Says

Lazio was a tough team to beat in the first leg in Turin, and we expect it to be similarly challenging in Rome.

However, the Coppa Italia is the only trophy we can win this season, and we must give it everything we have.

The players should know the importance of winning and we trust them to show that in this fixture.