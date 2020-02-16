Vieri: ‘Juve not the same as Sarri’s Napoli’

Former Juventus striker Christian Vieri believes it’s normal for Juve to have a few slip-ups this season but its hard to compare them with Sarri’s Napoli side.

The veteran striker was asked about the title race this season where the Bianconeri are going head to head with Inter and Lazio for the Serie A title.

“Juventus have been dominating for over eight years and President Andrea Agnelli has reinforced the team every season,” Vieri told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“They have their own stadium, a star like Cristiano Ronaldo and fantastic organisation. However, Inter have bridged the gap so quickly and deserve praise. Antonio Conte and Beppe Marotta have been phenomenal, although I’d also give credit to Luciano Spalletti for getting them back into the Champions League.

“Its normal for Juve to have a few “breaks” in a team that has won the title for 8 years in a row, who have made two CL finals….Inter and Lazio have grown a lot and inevitably have more hunger than Juve who probably also unconsciously have their head in the Champions League.

“Having said that, we are talking about a Juventus team that is still at the top of the table … everyone expects the style of Sarri’s Napoli, but its not available in this Juve: there are no players suited to that philosophy and the personalities of the two groups are also different.”