Vieri offers support for Vlahovic and explains his difficulties at Juventus

Following a stunning year at Fiorentina, Dusan Vlahovic cemented himself as one of the top young strikers in the game. For their part, Juventus couldn’t wait for the summer to acquire his services, instead, they swooped for the Serbian before the end of the January transfer window.

While his stint in Turin started on an exciting note, the 22-year-old’s performances regressed as of late, and has been unable to find the back of the net in his last outings.

Nevertheless, former Inter and Juventus striker Christian Vieri believes that the issue lies within the team rather than the player.

The retired star was one of the finest bombers during his heyday, and represented a host of top clubs. Bobo believes that the Bianconeri must simply learn how to play better as a collective rather than searching the market for new buys.

“Should Juventus buy new players? Who? Messi and Neymar? There aren’t many top stars to acquire out there, so you need to play much better. No more excuses,” said Vieri during an interview with la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero.

“Juve are very strong, if they are not the strongest in the league, then they are amongst the best. So the coach must make them play better. For Juve, it is a duty, but instead, they played badly for most of the season.”

The former Italy international named Vlahovic as the best forward in the league.

“Vlahovic is one of the strongest strikers in Europe and does not suffer from pressure. But when you play for a team that performs badly, you end up playing badly as well.”