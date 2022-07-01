Vieri predicts the impact Di Maria will make at Juventus

Angel di Maria is reportedly close to completing his transfer to Juventus as a free agent.

The Argentinian has been one of the world’s most recognisable attackers in the last decade, following successful spells at Real Madrid and PSG.

He has just left the French club after a trophy-laden spell, and Juve pounced to add him to their squad.

Talks between his entourage and the club have been ongoing for some time now, and it seems they have finally convinced him to join, pending a confirmation.

Former Italian star, Christian Vieri, has now commented on the impact we can expect from the Argentinian.

He claims the winger will bring more assists to the Bianconeri game, and a front-three of he, Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic would be lively.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“If you take Di Maria and play Like last year, what changes? You will see a few more assists because the Argentine has the quality to invent; you will win a few more games because Chiesa, Di Maria and Vlahovic are strong.”

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has proven at most of the clubs he has played for that he is an effective player.

His fitness is also a very impressive part of his game, and it means Juve can rely on him for most of a season, unlike Dybala who couldn’t stay fit in the last two campaigns.