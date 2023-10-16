Christian Vieri and Juventus’ sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, once played together at Prato in the Italian lower leagues. This is where Vieri honed his skills before becoming a superstar in Italian football.

Giuntoli’s own playing career was primarily spent in Serie C and Serie D, as he was not considered an exceptional talent in the game. However, after retiring as a player, he embarked on a career as a sporting director and achieved remarkable success at Napoli, which eventually led to his current position at Juventus.

Vieri looks back fondly on their time as teammates and recently discussed their shared experiences.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I played with him in the Allievi and I remember a tournament we played with Aglianese, I scored eight goals in four games, while he played the old-fashioned libero, throwing punches and punches . I’m very happy with the career he’s having as a manager, he deserves it all.”

Juve FC Says

Giuntoli did not have a spectacular playing career, but he is having a better post-playing career than most of his teammates.

He has just joined Juventus, but we are confident that he is the man to take this club to the next level.

The last summer was a time to balance the books, so he did not sign many players for us, but we expect that to change in the next summer transfer window.