Christian Vieri, the former Inter Milan striker, has shared his thoughts on Juventus ahead of the new Serie A campaign, outlining what he believes the Bianconeri must do to challenge for the title. His comments come at a time when Juventus supporters remain uncertain about the club’s prospects following a cautious summer transfer window.

A cautious summer and the importance of goals

Unlike some of their domestic rivals, Juventus have not been heavily active in the market. The club’s transfer strategy has been shaped by the need to sell before they buy, a restriction that has limited their ability to make significant reinforcements. With only modest sales completed so far, there has been little opportunity to fund high-profile acquisitions.

Despite these challenges, Juventus remain optimistic that the squad it currently has can compete at the highest level. Much of their success will depend on their ability to score goals consistently, an area that has occasionally let them down in recent seasons. New signing Jonathan David, who arrived on a free transfer this summer, will be expected to shoulder a large part of that responsibility. The Canadian striker will be under pressure to settle quickly and deliver decisive performances.

Vieri has emphasised that David’s contribution will be vital to Juventus’ chances. As the season approaches, fans are aware that the striker’s output could determine whether the team competes for major honours or struggles to keep pace with their rivals.

Vieri’s assessment of Juventus

Sharing his views via Football Italia, Vieri said:

“First of all, they should re-sign Kolo Muani; it would be a hugely important move to stay at the top and forget last season’s disaster.

“In America, I saw a good Juventus, aggressive, a sign that they were right to confirm Tudor. The squad still needs improving and then there’s the Vlahovic issue. It’s unclear whether he’s staying or not, so much will depend on Jonathan David’s performances; he’s a top striker.”

His remarks underline the sense that Juventus are in transition. The combination of uncertainty over Dusan Vlahovic’s future and the reliance on David to deliver immediately creates both risk and opportunity. While Vieri acknowledges the strengths of the current team, he makes clear that further work is required in the market if Juventus are to return to the top of Italian football.