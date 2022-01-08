Vieri slams Juventus for their cautious approach to games

Christian Vieri has reacted to suggestions that Max Allegri demands his players play cautiously after Juventus’ 1-1 draw against Napoli.

Allegri is known as one of the most pragmatic managers in the world, and his Juve team isn’t the most exciting to watch.

The Bianconeri played a more expansive and attractive football last season under Andrea Pirlo.

But it ended in them almost missing out on a place in the top four and the club brought Allegri back.

He had won five consecutive Serie A titles in his first stint at the club.

But Juve is struggling this season and there is a feeling that they have players who can perform better than they are doing now.

Vieri says it makes no sense for a top club to become as cautious as the Bianconeri has been.

He tells Bobo TV as quoted by Calciomercato: “When you score you have to move at least ten meters ahead. San Siro was a pit that dragged us. When we were under a goal, you could hear the rumblings pushing towards a draw. It seems absurd to see a team like Juventus playing like this.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has never been a manager that would encourage his players to do simple things complicatedly.

He pays more attention to the final result and doesn’t exactly mind how badly his team plays.

To be fair, Juve’s players are probably too talented to keep playing the way the team does now.

This is one reason someone like Dejan Kulusevski has struggled in this campaign.

The attacker needs to play under a system that allows him to express his talents, but Allegri demands a different approach to the game.