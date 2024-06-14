Christian Vieri is confident that Dusan Vlahovic will excel for Serbia at Euro 2024.
He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:
“For me he doesn’t score less than five goals. He remained positive even when Juventus wasn’t. I see him calm, ready. Apart from his deadly left foot and his header, he has one thing more: great anger and a great hunger for goals.”
Juve FC Says
Vlahovic did well during the last campaign, and he is maturing into one of the most reliable strikers on the continent.
This will benefit Serbia at the Euros, and we expect them to have a fantastic campaign with him as a leading player.
However, we hope he does not return from the competition with an injury so he can prepare with our team from the beginning.
