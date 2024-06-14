While Serbia may not be considered one of the favourites, the competition often allows for surprises, and they are seen as dark horses.

Juve has several players participating in the Euros who will feature prominently for their respective countries, with Vlahovic among them.

After a stellar campaign in 2023/2024, the striker is anticipated to play a pivotal role for his national team in the tournament.

Vieri now anticipates that Vlahovic will carry over the form he displayed last season to the international stage.