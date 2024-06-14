Christian Vieri is confident that Dusan Vlahovic will excel for Serbia at Euro 2024.

While Serbia may not be considered one of the favourites, the competition often allows for surprises, and they are seen as dark horses.

Juve has several players participating in the Euros who will feature prominently for their respective countries, with Vlahovic among them.

After a stellar campaign in 2023/2024, the striker is anticipated to play a pivotal role for his national team in the tournament.

Vieri now anticipates that Vlahovic will carry over the form he displayed last season to the international stage.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“For me he doesn’t score less than five goals. He remained positive even when Juventus wasn’t. I see him calm, ready. Apart from his deadly left foot and his header, he has one thing more: great anger and a great hunger for goals.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic did well during the last campaign, and he is maturing into one of the most reliable strikers on the continent.

This will benefit Serbia at the Euros, and we expect them to have a fantastic campaign with him as a leading player.

However, we hope he does not return from the competition with an injury so he can prepare with our team from the beginning.