Vieri urges two Juventus players to leave the club

Former Serie A striker, Christian Vieri, has urged Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa to leave Juventus as they are not being utilised properly by Max Allegri.

Juve has struggled this term and most of their players simply haven’t been pulling their weight.

Chiesa and Vlahovic are two of the best attackers in Serie A, but they have been mostly unproductive for the Bianconeri.

This has made fans wonder if the defensive-minded tactics of Allegri are responsible for their poor form.

Vieri is one of them and insists if he was in their shoes, he would leave Juve instead of wasting his career.

He says via Calciomercato:

“Chiesa runs and does not touch the ball, it is all effort. Of Di Maria, the same, he is left alone. So it is very difficult to do well. Milik doesn’t get the ball, how does he score goals? If I am Vlahovic and Chiesa, I ask to be given up, it is not good for them. They are young”.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa and Vlahovic have been struggling to recapture their best form and we cannot blame people who believe it is because of the poor tactics being employed by Allegri.

DV9 did well at Fiorentina and was scoring almost every time he stepped on the field, so we can understand why people think the difference in his performance is the tactics.