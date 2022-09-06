Vieri wonders: “What more can the Juventus management do?”

Following the poor performance against Fiorentina, the voices asking for Max Allegri’s head are louder then ever.

While Juventus have done well to bolster the ranks and provide the manager with the right pieces of the jigsaw, the results remain mediocre, and the displays abysmal.

Of course the Livorno native still needs additional time to allow his men to gel, while injuries haven’t exactly helped. However, the early signs are far from encouraging.

Christian Vieri added his voice to the chorus, wondering what more can the management do in order to start reaping the right results on the pitch.

The former Juventus, Inter and Milan bomber said that Fiorentina totally dominated the clash last Saturday, while the Bianconeri appear hesitant to cross the halfway line.

The retired striker also described Allegri’s negative post-match comments (when admitting the difficulty of getting a result against PSG) as embarrassing.

“I don’t know what to say honestly. Allegri’s Juve is nothing today. It’s hard to watch them on TV,” said Vieri during his own podcast Bobo TV, via ilBianconero.

“Vlahovic, Di Maria, Pogba, Kostic, Milik and Bremer… they all arrived since January. What more can the Juventus management do?

“Juve have everything to do well, but it seems that the team does not have the desire to cross the halfway line. Not to mention the post-match interviews. Embarrassing. Fiorentina dominated the encounter.”