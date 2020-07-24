All Stories, Club News

Villar Perosa tournament cancelled

July 24, 2020

The annual Villar Perosa tournament between the Juventus senior team and primavera squad has been cancelled this year over concerns about COVID-19.

The tournament, held every year in the municipality of Villar Perosa, has been a tradition for the Bianconeri, started by the Agnelli family some sixty-one years ago.

In a letter addressed to Marco Ventre (published by La Repubblica), the mayor of the region, Juve President Andrea Agnelli has confirmed that this year’s edition of the event has been cancelled:

“I inform you that with much displeasure, since there are no conditions, this year the traditional ‘family party’ cannot be held at the sports field of Villar Perosa.

I am sure that you will understand that rules dictated by the Covid-19 safety protocol, and the new competitive calendar of the 2019/20 season unfortunately do not allow us to confirm the usual summer vernissage, an event we all care about.”

Juventus face Lyon on 7 August in the second-leg of their Champions League last 16 match and a potential victory will see them progress to the one-legged quarter-finals in Lisbon.

