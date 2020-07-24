Villar Perosa tournament cancelled

The annual Villar Perosa tournament between the Juventus senior team and primavera squad has been cancelled this year over concerns about COVID-19.

The tournament, held every year in the municipality of Villar Perosa, has been a tradition for the Bianconeri, started by the Agnelli family some sixty-one years ago.

In a letter addressed to Marco Ventre (published by La Repubblica), the mayor of the region, Juve President Andrea Agnelli has confirmed that this year’s edition of the event has been cancelled:

“I inform you that with much displeasure, since there are no conditions, this year the traditional ‘family party’ cannot be held at the sports field of Villar Perosa. I am sure that you will understand that rules dictated by the Covid-19 safety protocol, and the new competitive calendar of the 2019/20 season unfortunately do not allow us to confirm the usual summer vernissage, an event we all care about.”

Juventus face Lyon on 7 August in the second-leg of their Champions League last 16 match and a potential victory will see them progress to the one-legged quarter-finals in Lisbon.