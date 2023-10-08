While Juventus are tipped to sign a new midfielder in January, a new report links the club with a versatile defender.

According to reports in the Spanish media via ilBianconero, Juventus are keeping an eye on Villarreal defender Juan Foyth.

The 25-year-old can either play at centre-back or right-back. He started his career at Estudiantes in his native Argentina before joining Tottenham Hotspur in 2017.

After finding little space in North London, Foyth made the switch to Villarreal in 2020 on loan.

The Argentine’s move became permanent a year later and has now cemented himself as an important figure at the back for the Spanish club.

This season, he has thus far started in all eight of his club’s La Liga fixtures, scoring a goal in the process.

The source claims the Bianconeri are eying a move for the player whose contract with the Yellow Submarines runs until 2026. The report believes Villarreal value him at around 20 million euros.

Foyth was also a member of the Argentina squad that clinched the World Cup in Qatar last year. However, he only made one short cameo during the tournament, coming in as a late substitute in the 3-0 win over Croatia in the semi-final.

Overall, the defender has 18 international caps with the senior national team.