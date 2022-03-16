Unai Emery
Villarreal have a mediocre record in Italy… But watch out for Emery

March 16, 2022 - 3:00 pm

This evening, Juventus welcomes Villarreal to the Allianz Stadium in Turin to settle the score following their earlier draw in Spain.

The first leg of the double-header ended 1-1, as Dani Parejo’s strike canceled out Dusan Vlahovic’s historic first minute goal.

Therefore, we’ll find out tonight who will join the likes of Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Manchester City in the Champions League Quarter Finals.

According to ilBianconero, this will be the Yellow Submarines’ tenth encounter on Italian soil. However, the Spaniards have lost more than 50% of their previous nine meetings.

The report states that Villarreal earned only two wins on the Italian peninsula, while collecting four draws, and falling to defeats on five occasions.

This is surely an encouraging stat for the Bianconeri, as it shows that their foes struggle when making the trip to Italy.

But as CalcioNews24 points out, they have their own secret weapon in Unai Emery. We’re talking about a manager who’s an absolute expert on the European stage.

The former Sevilla tactician famously led the Andalusians towards three consecutive Europa League triumphs. Last season, he lifted the competition on a fourth occasion with Villarreal at the expense of Manchester United.

However, the former Arsenal and PSG boss hasn’t yet enjoyed a fine campaign in the Champions League, but Juventus better look out for what the Spanish fox has in store for them.

