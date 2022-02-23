Villarreal-Juventus match stats: Vlahovic enters history books

While it wasn’t exactly a perfect result, Juventus secured an important away at Villarreal draw in the first leg Champions League round of 16.

Dusan Vlahovic gave the Bianconeri the lead in the very first minute, but Dani Parejo equalized the scoring for the Yellow Submarines in the second half.

Juve’s official website published the most interesting stats registered following the European encounter.

Of course we must start with Vlahovic, who became the Juventus player who took the least time to score on his Champions League debut, as he broke the deadlock in just 32 seconds.

At the age of 22, the Serbian is the second youngest player to score on his CL debut, just behind Alessandro Del Piero who marked his debut with a goal at the age of 20.

For the first time in four years, the Old Lady avoided a defeat in the first leg of the round of 16 (since the 2-2 draw against Tottenham in 2018). The Italians had lost their last three outings at this stage against Atletico Madrid, Lyon and Porto. While they managed to turn the tie on the first occasions, they were eliminated on the last two,

The match against Villarreal marked a special occasions for Juan Cuadrado, who made his 50th Champions League appearance.