Villarreal manager insists Juventus is still favourites for their Champions League clash

Villarreal manager, Unai Emery insists Juventus remains favourites to progress to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

The Spanish side held Juve to a 1-1 draw when both clubs met at the Estadio de la Cerámica last night.

Dusan Vlahovic had given the Bianconeri an early lead, but Villarreal equalised late on after finally breaking a very organised Juventus defence.

With no away goals rule anymore, it means the game is finely poised and Juve will have to beat the Spaniards in Turin to reach the next round.

Villarreal was impressive to get back in the game and they beat Atalanta on their last visit to Italy.

However, their manager, Emery, insists it is Max Allegri’s men that remain favourites to make the next round.

He said via Football Italia: “They are still the favourites, we want to prove our capabilities and leave the door open for potential qualification”

Juve FC Says

While this might sound like Emery is playing mind games, Juve truly remains the favourite to make the next round of the Champions League.

We could have gotten tougher opponents in this round of the competition, but Villarreal is not a pushover.

We struggled after scoring in Spain and need to be more dominant when we host them in the second leg.