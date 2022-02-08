Villarreal manager sends a message to Juventus ahead of their Champions League match

Villarreal manager, Unai Emery has sent a message to Juventus as the Bianconeri prepare to face his team in the Champions League later this month.

Juve drew the Spanish side after topping their UCL group and they would now look to move past the Europa League winners and reach the quarterfinals of the competition.

Emery is a seasoned manager, and he has won the Europa League on different occasions.

He hasn’t had much success in the Champions League, but Juve cannot underestimate his Spanish side.

They earned an impressive 2-0 win away at high-flying Real Betis at the weekend.

Speaking after the match, the former Arsenal boss insists they are built to overcome tough challenges and will continue to do so.

He said via Calciomercato: “We like to play and face the difficulties of the various games.

“They motivate us and when we overcome them we look to the future with optimism.

“The same goes for Juventus, a top-level team. We have to react as we did today, find lots of resources.”

Juve FC Says

The Champions League is a competition that is designed for upsets to happen.

Juve will be the favourite in that game, but the Bianconeri cannot afford to play down the threat of their opponents.

Villarreal is one of the unfancied sides remaining in the competition, but they could thrive as underdogs.

We need to play them with seriousness over the two legs to avoid any type of upset.