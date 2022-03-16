Villarreal midfielder insists they have not come to Juventus to lose

Giovani Lo Celso admits Juventus is a top club ahead of their match against the Bianconeri in the Champions League this evening.

However, the midfielder also says his Villarreal side will not fear their opponents but respect them.

The Spanish club stunned Juve with a late equaliser when both sides met in the first leg in Spain.

The Bianconeri had been cruising to victory following an early Dusan Vlahovic goal, but the Spaniards pegged them back to keep the match open.

Juve will now be under pressure to beat the Spanish side in front of their fans at the Allianz Stadium.

Former PSG midfielder, Lo Celso recognises the scale of the task before his side but says they are European champions having won the Europa League last season and they will play their game without fear.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “We know that these matches are decided by the details. We have to play a long game, calmly and patiently.

They have great individualities, but we have a great team and we arrive at a great time, having consolidated our idea and our personality. Juve are a great rival with a lot of history, we have to respect them from the first minute, but Villarreal are European champions and we can do very well, as we demonstrated in the first leg.

“We must continue like this, believe in the idea of ​​the coach who organizes all matches in the same way.”

Juve FC Says

Lo Celso knows his team has to be confident to avoid an embarrassing outcome from their visit to Italy.

They are also right to be positive ahead of the match because the game is still very open.

Juve needs to avoid underestimating them because it could be their undoing.