Villarreal suffers an injury blow ahead of their match against Juventus

Juventus has been handed a small boost in their bid to beat Villarreal and make the next round of the Champions League.

The Bianconeri drew 1-1 against the Spanish side in the first leg of their Round-of-16 match in Spain.

Unai Emery will now take his Yellow Submarines to the Allianz Stadium for the return leg of the fixture next week.

Juve would have the home advantage and because the away goals rule has been scrapped, this game remains very much in the balance.

Both clubs will fancy their chances of winning and making progress to the next round of the competition.

Having their best players fit and available will make earning a win much easier, but Villarreal has lost a key player to injury.

Football Italia claims former Liverpool left-back, Alberto Moreno is ruled out for the clash after suffering an injury.

The Spaniard has been a key member of Emery’s squad this season and has played in over 30 matches in all competitions for them.

He would now miss the return leg of this game and that is one less player for Juve to worry about.

Juve FC Says

Villarreal has some really good players and Moreno has been resurgent since he joined them after losing his first-team place at Liverpool.

However, we cannot focus on his absence alone because the Yellow Submarine has so many other dangerous players who can cause problems for us.