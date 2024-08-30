This season’s Serie A title race promises to be as competitive as ever, with several clubs vying to become Italy’s champions.

Juventus is entering a new era, but with the Old Lady, there is never an excuse not to compete for top honours.

The men in black and white are doing everything they can to ensure the team is strong enough to win trophies.

For Thiago Motta, one of the best ways to cap his first season at the helm of the Allianz Stadium would be to win the league.

Juve fans would idolise him for that, and the former midfielder would have made an ideal start to his tenure.

However, winning the title may prove challenging for him. So, which team is most likely to stop Juve from claiming the crown?

While predicting the Serie A title race this season, Vincent Candela said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“The favourite is still Inter, then there is the new arrival of Thiago Motta at Juventus: he did very well last year and is doing great things now too. So for the Scudetto I say Juve and Inter”.

Juve FC Says

We must do a lot of work before finishing this campaign as Italian champions, but we have the players and resources to push Inter Milan all the way.