Vincenzo Guerini gives his opinion on potential Juventus Fiorentina final

Juventus could face Fiorentina in the final of the Coppa Italia if they eliminate Inter Milan later this month.

The Bianconeri and the Nerazzurri played out a one-all draw when they met at the Allianz Stadium this week.

That result meant the black and whites need to win in Milan to secure passage to the final of the competition.

They have beaten Inter at the San Siro already in the league this season and would be confident they can secure a victory when they go for the reverse of this fixture.

Former Fiorentina man Vincenzo Guerini, however, believes anyone that meets La Viola will be afraid of them instead of the other way.

He says via Calciomercato:

“Now there is the possibility of taking away great satisfactions. In the final, I would like the viola they could beat the second team of Turin.

“But one opponent is worth the other, at this moment it is the others who have to worry about Fiorentina.”

Juve FC Says

Fiorentina will be a tough opponent, but we have more experience in winning trophies domestically.

We are better than Fiorentina, but cup finals are a different game and they could show up with more motivation and determination to win.

However, the most important thing now is that we will finish the semi-final with a victory.