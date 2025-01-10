Juventus remain hopeful of winning Serie A, but even their most optimistic supporters would acknowledge that the title seems out of reach this season. The Bianconeri struggled during the first half of the campaign, allowing teams with stronger starts to build significant leads in the standings. As a result, the gap between Juventus and the league leaders now appears difficult to overcome.

While some might argue it is too early to give up entirely, Juventus require an unlikely combination of consistent wins and unexpected slip-ups from the teams above them. This scenario, while not impossible, is far from straightforward, making it more realistic for Juventus to focus on securing a top-four finish. Achieving Champions League qualification would still be a significant accomplishment given their early-season difficulties.

Former Juventus striker Vincenzo Iaquinta has shared his perspective on the team’s prospects for the current season. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Iaquinta said:

“I said it in the summer and I’m even more convinced: Napoli are the big favourites for the title because they don’t have Europe and they have Conte. Juve, barring any surprises, will play for 4th place with Milan.”

Iaquinta’s comments reflect the current state of affairs for Juventus. With Napoli benefiting from a lack of European commitments and Antonio Conte at the helm, they are well-positioned to challenge for the Scudetto. For Juventus, however, the focus must shift to consistency and improving their performances in the remaining months of the season.

The Bianconeri have endured a disappointing start, but the second half of the campaign offers an opportunity to turn things around. As 2025 begins, Juventus have a chance to reset their focus and build momentum toward a stronger finish. While the title may seem unattainable, a top-four spot remains a realistic target, and achieving it would provide a solid foundation for the club to build on in the future.