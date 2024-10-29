Turkey’s national team manager, Vincenzo Montella, has voiced his admiration for Kenan Yildiz, Juventus’s young sensation who continues to make waves both in Serie A and on the international stage. Montella has followed Yildiz’s progress closely, regularly selecting him for international duty and allowing him valuable playing time, a testament to the young forward’s skill and maturity. At only 19, Yildiz is already emerging as a crucial asset for both Juventus and Turkey, showing why he’s regarded as one of the most promising talents in Turkish football.

In Juventus’s recent 4-4 thriller against Inter Milan, Yildiz dramatically showcased his value. He came on as a substitute in the second half to score two pivotal goals that turned the tide and rescued a draw. Inter looked set for a 4-2 victory, but Yildiz’s clinical finishing changed the game’s outcome, highlighting his composure under pressure. His efforts caught Montella’s attention, and the Turkish manager expressed his excitement, saying as reported by Tuttojuve:

“I’m very happy for Yildiz. This satisfaction comes at the right time. At just 19 years old, he became the youngest to score a brace in a match between Inter and Juve. He gave an important response in the finishing phase and in the game with his teammates. In Turkey, there is a lot of talk about him, and he deserves it. He is a mature and ‘mentalized’ boy. He never gets his attitude wrong.”

Montella’s emphasis on Yildiz’s maturity and “mentalised” approach reflects the forward’s strong mentality, a quality that stands out at such a young age. Known for his resilience and positive attitude, Yildiz has quickly adapted to the demands of high-level football, which bodes well for both Juventus and Turkey. With his impressive form, he has become a player fans and managers alike trust in crucial moments.

While Yildiz’s impact as a substitute is undeniable, there’s a growing case for him to become a starting fixture. His knack for stepping up when needed could offer Juventus the consistency required to challenge for titles.