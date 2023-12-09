Turkey’s national manager, Vincenzo Montella, wants to see Kenan Yildiz play more often for Juventus after the teenager was promoted to the Bianconeri’s first team.

Yildiz has enjoyed an unusually fast rise in football and is now a first-team member at Juve despite joining their U19 side just last season.

The Turkish attacker has even impressed his national team manager, and Montella handed him an international debut recently.

At the moment, he can be certain that he will be on the plane to Germany for Euro 2024, but his chance to play regularly in that competition will be improved if he plays often for Juve.

Montella admits he will keep improving by training with the Bianconeri first team, considering the quality of the players he will face in the sessions.

However, he wishes Yildiz would get more game time and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“He is young and has great potential, it is true that at Juventus he can grow even without playing, but I I hope to see him on the pitch more often in the near future.”

Juve FC Says

As one of the youngest players in the Juventus squad, Yildiz is struggling to play, which is understandable.

He needs time to show he is ready to start and must make a significant impact when he is brought on in the second half of games.