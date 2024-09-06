Many have noticed Thiago Motta’s continued decision to bench Douglas Luiz, despite the Brazilian being one of the standout midfielders in the Premier League last season.

Juventus signed Luiz in June, making him one of the first of several midfield additions during the summer transfer window.

Motta’s midfield overhaul took shape during this period, and the manager is pleased with the quality of players now at his disposal.

Juventus has such depth in midfield that even Nicolo Fagioli, Weston McKennie, and Luiz have found themselves relegated to the bench.

Luiz’s situation is particularly notable, as Juventus sacrificed two players and added cash to bring him into their squad.

While Luiz is eager to earn his place in the starting lineup, former Juve star Vladimir Jugović has supported Motta’s decision to gradually integrate him into the team.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport:

“I think no one better than Thiago Motta can understand and manage a Brazilian midfielder coming from a foreign league.

“The impression is that Thiago Motta is protecting Douglas Luiz while waiting for his true physical takeoff. At Juventus, you must be at the top to play. It was like that in my time and will always be so.”

Juve FC Says

Luiz is a fine midfielder, but we trust Motta’s decision on his team selection. When the midfielder is good enough to play for the team, the gaffer will begin using him from the start of games.