There has been significant debate surrounding the future of Thiago Motta on the Juventus bench, as the former midfielder struggles to get the best out of his current squad. Despite Juventus signing top-quality players in recent transfer windows, Motta has yet to see positive results from the talent at his disposal. The club has heavily invested in strengthening the team, but the performances on the pitch have been underwhelming, which has raised concerns among fans and club officials alike.

After being knocked out of all cup competitions, Juventus is now at risk of missing out on a place in the top four, which would be a considerable blow to the club’s ambitions. This is particularly surprising for a team that made significant investments in the last two transfer windows. Given the current situation, there is growing speculation that Juventus may be forced to replace Motta before the season ends, with many believing a change in leadership is necessary to spark improvement.

While most believe that parting ways with Motta may be the best course of action, former Juventus player Vladimir Jugovic has a different view. Jugovic argues that Motta should be given more time, especially if Juventus is committed to the long-term project of rebuilding the squad. He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“If you believe in the project and in the rejuvenation of the squad, you can continue with Motta. However, if you want to focus on the Juve mentality, which at the moment seems to be a bit lacking judging by the disappointing results, then you have to look for a coach who really knows it.”

Jugovic’s perspective highlights the importance of long-term planning versus the urgency to return to Juve’s traditional mentality. For Motta to remain in charge, he must demonstrate that he can turn things around in the coming weeks. If the team’s results do not improve, however, it would be difficult to justify keeping him at the helm for the remainder of the season.