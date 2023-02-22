Vladimir Jugovic says it is hard to compare Vlahovic with strikers from his days

Former Juventus midfielder Vladimir Jugovic has heaped praise on Dusan Vlahovic but admits it is hard to compare the Serbian with former strikers.

Vlahovic, alongside the likes of Victor Osimhen and Erling Haaland, are the leading young strikers in the world now who continue to deliver for their respective clubs.

The Serbian has been a goal machine in Serie A since he played for Fiorentina and even seem to be playing below his capacity at Juve.

He will be in the debate for the world’s best strikers in the next decade, but Jugovic is struggling to compare him to the likes of Ronaldo de Lima.

He said via Calciomercato:

“He is young and strong. I hope for him and for Juve that Dusan will return to mark with the continuity of Florence. Having said that, for me who played with the best attackers of the nineties, I think of Vialli, Mancini, Vieri, Ronaldo il Fenomeno…, it is difficult to make comparisons with current and younger ones. Applies to Vlahovic, but also to Osimhen, Haaland.”

Juve FC Says

Football has evolved and the players who dominated the game before might struggle if they played now.

Vlahovic’s generation of strikers has not reached great heights yet and we probably should not compare them to the greats of before.

For now, the Serbian must focus on improving his game and scoring more goals for Juve.

In the next few seasons, we will see how much transformation his goals have brought to the club.