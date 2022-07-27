Vlahohic talks about his partnership with Di Maria and Cuadrado’s practical jokes

Last season, Dusan Vlahovic cemented himself as one of the best young strikers on the planet.

The Serbian started the campaign on a stellar note, earning himself a big-money transfer from Fiorentina to Juventus in January.

While his second half of the season had its ups and downs, the 22-year-old still showcased his talent in black and white, and with a full pre-season under his belt, he should be able to take the league by storm once more.

The former Partizan forward hasn’t been able to take part in his side’s first two tests in the US tour, but should be back for the encounter against Real Madrid this weekend.

Vlahovic gave a long interview to la Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) where he discussed all sorts of topic.

The Serbia international explained why he’s so excited to play alongside Angel Di Maria and talked about his practical jokes’ battle with Juan Cuadrado.

“When I heard Di Maria was coming, I immediately thought about how many goals and assists we can score together,” said Vlahovic.

“Angel has been playing at a very high level for a long time and is one of the strongest wingers of the last 20 years and he has done very well wherever he played.

“Until recently, I saw these champions on TV, playing with them was my goal since I was a child.

“With Di Maria we have to get to know and understand each other a little, but I’m sure it won’t be difficult for him.

“He played with great attackers in the past, so I must ask him how I should move in order for him to find me.

“I don’t do practical jokes, unless someone provokes me. Like Cuadrado, who is uncharacteristically calm in this pre-season camp.

“As soon as I arrived to Juventus, he stole my phone at lunch and made me search for it for several hours.

“I said nothing, but three months later, I retaliated with the same joke. I kept his phone all day. He has never tried to provoke me ever since!”