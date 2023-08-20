With only a few hours separating us from the greatly anticipated opening fixture against Udinese, the official Juventus website revealed some of the most interesting stats and facts leading to the encounter.

Interestingly, the Bianconeri will begin their campaign against the same team they faced in their last Serie A fixture before the summer break. Federico Chiesa scored the winner last time around.

In their last 15 meetings against the Zebrette, Juventus registered 12 wins, two draws and a single defeat.

No club managed to beat Udinese more than Juventus in Serie A. The Old Lady won 67 encounters against today’s foes and scored 204 goals against the Friulians.

Moreover, the Bianconeri never failed to find the back of the net in their last eight visits to Udine.

Juventus is also the team with the most opening-day victories in Serie A history, winning on 59 occasions, including six of the last seven. The only exception was ironically against Udinese a couple of years ago when they settled for a 2-2 draw.

August has thus far been Dusan Vlahovic’s favorite month at Juventus in terms of goal/minute ratio. Last year, the Serbian scored on four occasions, averaging a strike every 88 minutes.

Finally, Max Allegri can reach a milestone with a victory this evening. He would become only the second Juventus manager to win 250 matches at the club since 1929/30. Only Giovanni Trapattoni achieved this feat in Turin.