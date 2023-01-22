vlahovic
Vlahovic and Bonucci responds to Juventus losing 15 points

January 22, 2023 - 6:30 pm

The future of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been called into question after the club was handed a 15-point punishment by the FIGC.

Vlahovic has multiple suitors including Premier League clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal who are eager to take advantage of Juventus’s travails and make a move for the 22-year-old Serbian.

Along with Juventus losing points in Serie A, there may still be more consequences for the club including potential Champions League bans. This has seen the rumour mill go into overdrive linking Vlahovic with a move away imminently.

Vlahovic has now responded to the rumours as quoted by Football-Italia, saying 

“We are not afraid of losing a few points. We are not afraid of rolling our sleeves up. We are not afraid of our opponents. We must not be afraid of anything”

Making sure everyone is aware the player has no interest in leaving after their loss. The former Florentina striker also gave some encouraging words toward his club:

“Because when they think we have fallen, we’ll get back up stronger than ever. This is us, this is Juventus.”

Football-Italia also reported that Vlahovic wasn’t the only one to respond to the rumours on Instagram. Leonardo Bonucci also turned to the popular app for support after they went from 3rd to 10th place in Serie A standings.

 “Juventus are like a seven-headed dragon: cut one off and another will always emerge. She never gives up. Her strength is in her environment,” 

We are proud of the lads for standing their ground and sticking together after such a blow. 

