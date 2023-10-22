Juventus has successfully regained the services of Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic for their match against AC Milan this evening. However, they will not be in the starting lineup.

Both players had been sidelined due to injuries and were absent in the Bianconeri’s last match before the international break. They made their recoveries during the break and have been included in the squad for the crucial fixture against Milan.

Vlahovic and Chiesa are the top goal-scorers for Juventus this season, and their return has generated excitement among the fans. Nonetheless, a report on Tuttojuve suggests that neither of them will be in the starting XI. Max Allegri is expected to field Moise Kean and Arkadiusz Milik at the beginning of the match.

Chiesa and Vlahovic are likely to be given opportunities to play in the second half of the game.

Juve FC Says

It is not so important that they start the game against Milan because we do not rely on them alone, but it is good news that Chiesa and Vlahovic are fit again.

The match may be decided from the impact of players off the bench, so even if they do not start, we expect them to be ready to step into the field and change the game if Allegri brings either of them on.