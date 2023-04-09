Vlahovic and Cuadrado receive poor grades following the defeat at the Olimpico

On Saturday evening, Juventus saw their positive run come to an end as they suffered a 1-2 defeat at the hands of their hosts Lazio.
The Biancocelesti took the lead through a disputable goal from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but Adrien Rabiot rapidly replied with an equalizer before the end of the first half.
Nonetheless, a fabulous team goal sealed all three points for Maurizio Sarri’s men, as the Bianconeri were unable to forge another equalizer.
In the post-match ratings, the major Italian news outlets were far from impressed with the performances of Dusan Vlahovic and Juan Cuadrado.
The Serbian continued his barren run, while the Colombian was at fault for Mattia Zaccagni’s winner, while also risking a second yellow card.
On the contrary, Rabiot received some of the highest notes amongst Juventus players, algonside Angel Di Maria and Gleison Bremer. Federico Chiesa also made a great impact following his entry.
So here are the full player ratings as published by ilBianconero:
Tuttosport
Szczesny 6
Gatti 6
Bremer 7
Alex Sandro 5
Cuadrado 4 (Danilo 6.5)
Fagioli 6 (Miretti N/A)
Locatelli 5.5 (Paredes 6)
Rabiot 6,5
Kostic 5 (Chiesa 7)
Di Maria 6
Vlahovic 5 (Milik 5)
Allegri 5.5 (Landucci on the bench)
Corriere dello Sport
Szczesny 6.5
Gatti 6
Bremer 6,5
Alex Sandro 5.5
Cuadrado 5 (Danilo 6)
Fagioli 6 (Miretti N/A)
Locatelli 6 (Paredes 6)
Rabiot 7.5
Kostic 5.5 (Chiesa 6.5)
Di Maria 7
Vlahovic 6 (Milik 5)
Allegri 5.5 (Landucci on the bench)
Gazzetta dello Sport
Szczesny 6
Gatti 5.5
Bremer 6
Alex Sandro 4.5
Cuadrado 4.5 (Danilo 6)
Fagioli 5.5 (Miretti N/A)
Locatelli 5 (18′ st Paredes 5.5)
Rabiot 6
Kostic 5 (18′ st Chiesa 6)
Di Maria 6.5
Vlahovic 5 (Milik 5.5)
Allegri 5.5 (Landucci on the bench)
Calciomercato.com
Szczesny 6
Gatti 6
Bremer 5,5
Alex Sandro 5
Cuadrado 5 (Danilo 6)
Fagioli 6 (Miretti N/A)
Locatelli 5 (Paredes 6)
Rabiot 6.5
Kostic 5 (Chiesa 6.5)
Di Maria 6.5
Vlahovic 5 (Milik 6)
Allegri 5.5 (Landucci on the bench)
IlBiancoNero.com
Szczesny 6
Gatti 6
Bremer 6,5
Alex Sandro 5.5
Cuadrado 6 (Danilo 6).
Fagioli 6 (41′ st Miretti N/A)
Locatelli 5 (Paredes 5)
Rabiot 6.5
Kostic 5.5 (Chiesa 6.5)
Di Maria 7
Vlahovic 4 (Milik 5.5)
Allegri 6 (Landucci on the bench)
1 Comment
Dinolegri’s favorite extinct grandpas Sandro and Cuadrado the culprits for the goals once again…Sandro has been done for years and Cuadrado has never been smart…his brain and feet have always been on different levels…well…Dinolegri’s decisions…somebody kick Sandro, Cuadrado, Dinolegri and his traitor sickbed errandboy MDS out of Turin…please Juve fans in Turin..protest…kick them out