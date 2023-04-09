Vlahovic and Cuadrado receive poor grades following the defeat at the Olimpico

On Saturday evening, Juventus saw their positive run come to an end as they suffered a 1-2 defeat at the hands of their hosts Lazio.

The Biancocelesti took the lead through a disputable goal from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but Adrien Rabiot rapidly replied with an equalizer before the end of the first half.

Nonetheless, a fabulous team goal sealed all three points for Maurizio Sarri’s men, as the Bianconeri were unable to forge another equalizer.

In the post-match ratings, the major Italian news outlets were far from impressed with the performances of Dusan Vlahovic and Juan Cuadrado.

The Serbian continued his barren run, while the Colombian was at fault for Mattia Zaccagni’s winner, while also risking a second yellow card.

On the contrary, Rabiot received some of the highest notes amongst Juventus players, algonside Angel Di Maria and Gleison Bremer. Federico Chiesa also made a great impact following his entry.

So here are the full player ratings as published by ilBianconero:

Tuttosport

Szczesny 6

Gatti 6

Bremer 7

Alex Sandro 5

Cuadrado 4 (Danilo 6.5)

Fagioli 6 (Miretti N/A)

Locatelli 5.5 (Paredes 6)

Rabiot 6,5

Kostic 5 (Chiesa 7)

Di Maria 6

Vlahovic 5 (Milik 5)

Allegri 5.5 (Landucci on the bench)

Corriere dello Sport

Szczesny 6.5

Gatti 6

Bremer 6,5

Alex Sandro 5.5

Cuadrado 5 (Danilo 6)

Fagioli 6 (Miretti N/A)

Locatelli 6 (Paredes 6)

Rabiot 7.5

Kostic 5.5 (Chiesa 6.5)

Di Maria 7

Vlahovic 6 (Milik 5)

Allegri 5.5 (Landucci on the bench)

Gazzetta dello Sport

Szczesny 6

Gatti 5.5

Bremer 6

Alex Sandro 4.5

Cuadrado 4.5 (Danilo 6)

Fagioli 5.5 (Miretti N/A)

Locatelli 5 (18′ st Paredes 5.5)

Rabiot 6

Kostic 5 (18′ st Chiesa 6)

Di Maria 6.5

Vlahovic 5 (Milik 5.5)

Allegri 5.5 (Landucci on the bench)

Calciomercato.com

Szczesny 6

Gatti 6

Bremer 5,5

Alex Sandro 5

Cuadrado 5 (Danilo 6)

Fagioli 6 (Miretti N/A)

Locatelli 5 (Paredes 6)

Rabiot 6.5

Kostic 5 (Chiesa 6.5)

Di Maria 6.5

Vlahovic 5 (Milik 6)

Allegri 5.5 (Landucci on the bench)

IlBiancoNero.com

Szczesny 6

Gatti 6

Bremer 6,5

Alex Sandro 5.5

Cuadrado 6 (Danilo 6).

Fagioli 6 (41′ st Miretti N/A)

Locatelli 5 (Paredes 5)

Rabiot 6.5

Kostic 5.5 (Chiesa 6.5)

Di Maria 7

Vlahovic 4 (Milik 5.5)

Allegri 6 (Landucci on the bench)