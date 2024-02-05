Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic endured a tough evening against Inter and it reportedly culminated in a bust-up with Timothy Weah.

The Serbian was visibly frustrated with the lack of service throughout the Derby d’Italia encounter.

The 24-year-old was isolated for the most part while enduring rough treatment from Francesco Acerbi and company.

Moreover, the former Fiorentina bomber had a rare opportunity to score when Weston McKennie teed him up unmarked inside the penalty box, but his heavy first touch betrayed him.

According to IlBianconero, Vlahovic’s forgettable evening ended in a heated argument with Weah at the final whistle.

As the source tells it, the American voiced his displeasure with his teammate, prompting an angry reaction from the latter.

Luckily, Federico Gatti intervened quickly to play the peacemaker, preventing the situation from escalating any further.

As the source explains, the matter fortunately ended then and there.

Obviously, the frustrating result coupled with the disappointing display took its toll on the player’s morale.

Juventus were hoping to secure a positive result that keeps them at striking distance from Inter.

Instead, the Nerazzurri have now opened a four-point gap while still having an extra match in hand.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri faithful will expect Vlahovic and Weah to put this chapter behind them and turn their attention towards the upcoming fixture against Udinese.