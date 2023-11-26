Juventus and Inter Milan played an excitingly challenging draw in the Derby d’Italia this evening. Both clubs had entered the game looking to beat the other and start the week as leaders, with two points keeping Inter at the top of the standings, just above Juve. The Bianconeri won both league games against Inter last season and had been in terrific form, so their fans were full of belief that they could win the game.

Juve opened the scoring in the 27th minute through Dusan Vlahovic after a fine link-up between him and Federico Chiesa. However, Juve’s joy did not last long as Inter’s attackers Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram combined for the Argentinian to level the game six minutes later.

Only a minute was added to the first half, which shows the ball was in play for most of the half, and both teams wanted to end that half on top. In the second half, the teams kept trying to find an opening, with Inter holding the ball and passing it around without threatening for most of the time. None of them had the same intensity they had in that first half, and the game would end 1-1, with Juve failing to take advantage of Inter to go top.

However, the Bianconeri will be delighted with the return of Alex Sandro and Manuel Locatelli, who had both been injured before the game.