Vlahovic and Locatelli among the flops in Samp-Juve player ratings

After managing to impress on the first matchday of the season when hosting Sassuolo, Juventus couldn’t live up to the expectations yesterday as they settled for an uninspiring draw away against Sampdoria.

Even worse, it was the hosts who had the best chance of the match when Mehdi Leris found himself in front of goal. It was a combination between Mattia Perin’s suicidal dive and the woodwork which preserved a clean sheet for the visitors.

Thus, the Italian newspapers have largely identified the goalkeeper as the best of the Bianconeri’s disappointing bunch. The former Genoa man received grades between 6.5 and 7.

On the other hand, the majority of his teammates were on the receiving end of some scathing grades, including the exiled Dusan Vlahovic, who was left starving for service.

Obviously, the barren midfield left much to be desired, as Manuel Locatelli and company failed to create chances. The team only displayed signs of improvement following the introduction of the young Fabio Miretti who received favorable grades.

Here are the full player ratings from the major Italian news outlets as published by ilBianconero.

Gazzetta dello Sport

PERIN 6.5

DANILO 6

BREMER 5

RUGANI 6

ALEX SANDRO 5

MCKENNIE 5

LOCATELLI 5.5

RABIOT 5.5

CUADRADO 5.5

VLAHOVIC 5

KOSTIC 6.5

ALLEGRI 5

DE SCIGLIO 6

MIRETTI 6.5

KEAN 6

ROVELLA N/A

Corriere dello Sport

PERIN 7

DANILO 6

BREMER 5

RUGANI 6

ALEX SANDRO 5

MCKENNIE 5.5

LOCATELLI 5.5

RABIOT 5.5

CUADRADO 5.5

VLAHOVIC 5.5

KOSTIC 6

ALLEGRI 5.5

DE SCIGLIO 6

MIRETTI 6.5

KEAN 6

ROVELLA N/A

Tuttosport

PERIN 6.5

DANILO 6.5

BREMER 6

RUGANI 6

ALEX SANDRO 5

MCKENNIE 5.5

LOCATELLI 5

RABIOT 6

CUADRADO 6

VLAHOVIC 5.5

KOSTIC 6

ALLEGRI 6

DE SCIGLIO 6

MIRETTI 7

KEAN 5.5

ROVELLA 6

Calciomercato.com

PERIN 7

DANILO 6.5

BREMER 5

RUGANI 6

ALEX SANDRO 5

MCKENNIE 5.5

LOCATELLI 6

RABIOT 5.5

CUADRADO 5.5

VLAHOVIC 5.5

KOSTIC 6

ALLEGRI 6

DE SCIGLIO 6

MIRETTI 6.5

KEAN N/A

ROVELLA N/A

IlBianconero

PERIN 7

DANILO 5.5

BREMER 5

RUGANI 6

ALEX SANDRO 5

MCKENNIE 4.5

LOCATELLI 5

RABIOT 5.5

CUADRADO 5

VLAHOVIC 5

KOSTIC 5.5

ALLEGRI 5

DE SCIGLIO 5.5

MIRETTI 6.5

KEAN 6

ROVELLA N/A