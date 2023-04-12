Vlahovic and Pogba set for a decisive day on the training ground

With less than 36 hours separating us from the first-leg encounter against Sporting in the Europa League quarter-finals, Max Allegri must figure out which players he can rely on for the crucial European encounter.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Wednesday will be a decisive day on the training ground for Dusan Vlahovic, Paul Pogba and Mattia De Sciglio.

As the report explains, the trio’s availability remains uncertain at this point, so the final training session before Thursday’s clash should determine their fates.

Last Sunday, Vlahovic left the pitch in pain after hurting his ankle against Lazio. The Serbian tripped over Danilo Cataldi’s foot.

Nevertheless, the source claims the club is cautiously optimistic in this regard. If the striker doesn’t recover in time for Sporting’s encounter, he should be available on the weekend for the trip to Sassuolo.

On the other hand, Paul Pogba’s situation is significantly more complicated. As we all know, the midfielder has only managed to participate in two official matches this season, as he’s been haunted by never-ending injury woes.

Yet, the Frenchman might pull off a timely return and lend a hand to Juventus in this delicate moment of the campaign.

Finally, Mattia De Sciglio missed last weekend’s trip to the Italian capital with a slight knock, but he should be able to shake it off sooner rather than later.