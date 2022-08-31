Vlahovic and the most interesting numbers ahead of Juve-Spezia

On Wednesday, the Allianz Stadium will host the Old Lady’s fourth round fixture, as Max Allegri’s men take on Luca Gotti’s Spezia.

The official Juventus website provided us with the most interesting facts and numbers leading the midweek encounter.

The two clubs have thus far met on four previous occasions in Serie A, with the Bianconeri emerging victorious every time – although the Ligurians made life tough for us last season.

If Juventus manage to beat Spezia tonight, it will be the fifth opponent that loses all of his first five matches against the Turin-based giant, after Chievo, Pescara, Sampierdarenese and Siena.

On another note, if Dusan Vlahovic (22 years and 215 days) succeeds in finding the back of the net, he would become the second youngest Juventus player to score goals in four home fixtures in a row, at least in the three-point-per-match era. Nonetheless, the record holder will remain Paulo Dybala at 22 years and 70 days.

For the first time since the 2014/15 campaign, the Old Lady conceded less than two goals in the first three rounds. Allegri will be hoping to maintain his defensive solidity against Spezia who are yet to score a goal at the Allianz Stadium after two visits.

The Aquilotti have problems on both ends of the pitch. So far this season, they made only 18 attempts on goal (the lowest in Serie A), and conceded 58 attempts on their own goal (the second highest in the league).