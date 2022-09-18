Vlahovic and the most interesting stats ahead of Monza-Juventus

On Sunday, Monza will host Juventus in what will be the two clubs’ first ever meeting in Serie A. The Bianconeri’s official website has provided us with some of the most interesting stats and facts ahead of the afternoon kickoff.

The two sides have met on four previous official occasions, all coming in the Coppa Italia. The Turin-based giants never failed to find the net against the Biancorossi.

After six rounds of action, Juventus remain unbeaten thus far, however, they registered four draws already. The club has never been held to five draws in the opening seven rounds since the 1972/73 season.

On another note, Max Allegri’s men made eight attempts on target during their most recent domestic outing against Salernitana. Curiously, that is one more than the combined total shots registered in their three previous matches against against Fiorentina, Spezia and Roma.

In their last 27 away trips against newly promoted clubs, Juventus only lost on one occasion, while winning 18. However, they been alternating between draws and wins in their last six.

For his part, Dusan Vlahovic has a knack for scoring against newly-promoted clubs. He bagged 11 goals in his last 10 encounters against them. So will he end his drought against Monza?