Vlahovic and the Top 10 surprising Juventus signings

Although the move didn’t exactly come out of the blue, most of us were left shocked by Juve’s ability to secure the biggest coup of the January transfer market – especially amidst the current financial troubles.

Dusan Vlahovic will soon complete his transfer to Juventus, and ilBianconero took the opportunity to rank the Old Lady’s most surprising transfers throughout its history.

Michel Platini came at number one. While the Bianconeri were building a squad around Zibi Boniek and Liam Brady, Gianni Agnelli suddenly pulled an ace out of his sleeve.

The second is Gonzalo Higuain who joined Juventus after releasing himself from Napoli thanks to a buyout clause worth 90 million euros.

The third is actually a manager. Despite pledging never to coach Juventus, Fabio Capello still made the switch from Roma back in 2004.

In the same year, Zlatan Ibrahimovic made his arrival on deadline day, while Inter strangely allowed Fabio Cannavaro to join Juventus in exchange for a reserve goalkeeper called Fabian Carini.

Vlahovic landed sixth on the list, with Edgar Davids right behind him. The Dutchman left Milan after being described as a “bad apple”, but managed to become an immediate fan favorite in Turin.

In January 1999, Thierry Henry joined Juventus to replace the injured Alessandro Del Piero. But the Frenchman’s stay turned out to be short-lived and forgettable.

In 1992, Sampdoria hero Gianluca Vialli signed for Juventus in exchange for four players plus cash.

The biggest transfer that ever took place between Fiorentina and the Bianconeri was that of Roberto Baggio, as the Viola fans poured into the streets in protest of the sale.

Finally, no list would ever be complete without the mention of Cristiano Ronaldo‘s groundbreaking transfer from Real Madrid to Juventus in 2018.