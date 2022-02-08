Vlahovic and Zakaria join an illustrious list with their Juventus debut goals

On Sunday night, Juventus fans were overjoyed with the brilliant debuts of Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria.

The Serbian broke the deadlock against Hellas Verona with a wonderful chip, while the Swiss was surprisingly on the scoresheet as well after finishing off a play orchestrated by Alvaro Morata.

However, this is far from being the first time where Bianconeri players manage to open their scoring account for the club on the first attempt.

JuveNews provided us with an illustrious list containing the names of some of the most memorable players from the past who also scored on their debut for the club.

In September 2011, Juventus played their first official match inside the new stadium, and as it happened, Stephan Lichtsteiner put the Old Lady in the lead against Parma thanks to a fabulous assist from Andrea Pirlo (who was also making his debut).

In the second half, Arturo Vidal also put his name on the scoresheet after making his debut from the bench.

In 2015, Juventus beat Lazio in China with the Italian Super Cup on the line. The Bianconeri’s two goals were scored by two debutants – Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic.

A year later, Gonzalo Higuain entered in the second half to salvage the first win of the season for the Old Lady at the expense of Fiorentina.

In 2013, Carlos Tevez scored on his very first appearance for the club during a 4-0 routing of Lazio in the Super Cup. The Argentinian also scored on his first Serie A match, as well as his first appearance at the Allianz Stadium.

Finally, we go all the way back to the summer of 1957, when the legendary Omar Sivori and John Charles made their debuts for the Italian club (also against Verona). The match ended 3-2 with the Argentine scoring the second goal, and the Welshman adding the third.