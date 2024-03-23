Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic are working on an agreement to extend their collaboration, but they still have to bridge a considerable gap.

The Serbian’s deal runs until 2026. While his current wages are around 7 million euros, the net salary will continue to rise to reach 12 million in the 2025/26 season as per the agreement.

Obviously, these are figures that Juventus can ill-afford, which is one of the reasons why the club is so desperate to sign a renewal that modifies these terms.

The club is hoping to put the player’s signature on a new contract which spreads the costs until 2028.

So according to Il Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are offering Vlahovic a new four-year deal with a salary of 8 million euros.

The Roman newspaper notes that the player’s agent, Darko Ristic, flew to Turin twice over the past month and a half to negotiate with the club’s directors, with his last visit occurring last week.

Yet, the two parties have yet to forge a full agreement.

As the source explains, Vlahovic and his agent are holding out for higher figures, specifically ones that match the reported wages that Inter are offering to their captain Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentine is widely expected to pen a new deal with the Nerazzurri, earning him 10 million euros per season until 2028.

Moreover, the report believes that Juventus could decide to place Vlahovic on the market this summer if they fail to secure an agreement over a renewal.

They’d hope to collect at least 50 million euros to avoid a capital loss and then reinvest the sum on a new striker, possibly Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee.