Vlahovic, Bonucci and the most interesting numbers following Torino-Juve

Following the win over Torino in the Derby della Mole, the official Juventus website provided us with some of the most interesting numbers registered at the final whistle.

The Bianconeri have now won 12 of their last 14 away derbies against the Granata, collecting 10 clean sheets in the process. Their foes earned a single victory and a draw during the same timespan.

Dusan Vlahovic scored the all-important winner at the 76th minute. He becomes the first Serbian to score for the Old Lady in the derby, and the third overall, after his compatriots Adem Ljajic in 2017 and Sasa Lukic in 2019.

In their last 23 derbies, Juventus have never failed to find the back of the net. Their record shows 18 wins, four draws and a single defeat.

Leonardo Bonucci entered the bench to equal the tally of another great Italian defender. The Juventus captain has equaled Fabio Cannavaro in terms of Serie A appearances. They are now joint 48th on the list with 421 matches for each.

Finally, Adrien Rabiot and Arkadiusz Milik both played made their 100th Serie A appearance on Saturday. While the Frenchman has played them all in a Juventus jersey, the Pole completed the vast majority of his century during his time at Napoli.