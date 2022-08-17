Vlahovic breaks a goal-scoring record in Serie A

Dusan Vlahovic continues to break new ground in his career and the Serbian could finish it as one of the best-ever strikers in the world.

At 22, he is already one of the most reliable goal-scorers around, and Juve has added him to their squad at the right time.

Vlahovic has goals in him, and he just needs to get the chances to put them away.

Although his career is just starting, he has already reached an impressive milestone in Italian football.

A report on Calciomercato reveals that he is now the top scoring Serbian in the history of Serie A.

His brace against Sassuolo at the start of the season means he now has 53 goals in the competition, and there are more to come.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has been one of the best signings we have made recently and the striker will surely repay the faith we have shown in him.

He joins us at a perfect age and that means he should deliver for us in the long term.

It is now a matter of having the right teammates who will support him to score as many goals as possible for the team.