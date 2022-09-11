Vlahovic can join elusive club by scoring against Salernitana

After joining the club’s ranks last January, Dusan Vlahovic immediately cemented himself as the focal point in Juve’s attack. The Serbian is one of the best young strikers in the world as evidenced by his consistent goal-scoring record.

When the Bianconeri host Salernitana on Sunday, the bomber will have a chance to join an exclusive club made up of some of the biggest names in the club’s history.

According to ilBianconero, Vlahovic needs to score against the southerners to became the fourth Juventus player to find the back of the net in five consecutive Serie A home fixtures during the three-point per win era.

The three legends who accomplished this achievement are club icon Alessandro Del Piero, his old partner in crime David Trezeguet and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Serbian’s streak started on the final home fixture of the previous campaign, when he scored against Lazio on the farewell of Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala.

The former Fiorentina man picked up from where he left off, scoring a brace against Sassuolo on the opening matchday of the season.

In his last two outings at the Allianz Stadium, Vlahovic rocked the net with two almost-identical freekicks against Roma and Spezia.

So will the star striker make it five on trot this evening?