Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic attended the iconic Formula 1 Grand Prix at Monaco, and was left impressed by Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.

This proved to be a historic occasion, with Leclerc winning his home Grand Prix, much to the delight of the people of the principality.

EXOR CEO John Elkann was first in line to celebrate the great triumph. The De Facto leader of the Agnelli family is the majority owner of both Ferrari and Juventus.

Therefore, it was no surprise to see Bianconeri stars attending the event, namely Vlahovic and Weston McKennie.

The Serbian striker was left in awe by the Ferrari driver and F1 in general, even though he struggled to understand the mechanism behind the sport.

“They explained a lot of things to me, but I didn’t understand much.” laughed the 24-year-old as published by Tuttosport.

“But being here and having the chance to support Ferrari today makes me happy.

“I expected the steering wheel to be simpler, like that of normal cars. It’s too complicated. This is a sport where there’s a lot of adrenaline, let’s hope the steering wheel performs well today.”

“I met Charles before. I saw him quiet and calm. I can’t understand how he does it, but I saw him well and I wish him the best of luck. We’re all rooting for him.”

Vlahovic then turned his attention to Juventus, promising the supporters a better campaign while thanking Lega Serie A for naming him Striker of the Season.

“For me, it’s an important accolade, I would like to thank Serie A for the award, to the people who decided.

“It’s a pleasure. We work hard for this and I’m happy about it. But I’ll certainly have to do better next season, I know what the fans are expecting.”